BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 260,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BGC Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 528,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

