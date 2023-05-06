BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
BGC Partners Stock Up 3.0 %
BGC Partners stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62.
BGC Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.37%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
