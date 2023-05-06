BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGCP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,266,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

