BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,266,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,040. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 260,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 528,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

