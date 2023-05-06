BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
BGC Partners Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BGCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,266,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,040. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.
BGC Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
