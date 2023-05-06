B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

