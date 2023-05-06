Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

