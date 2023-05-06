Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.