Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 784,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,366. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

