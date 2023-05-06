Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:BERY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
