Berenberg Bank Increases QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 450

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of QNTQY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
