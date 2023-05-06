Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.37 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of BHE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 282,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

