Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.49 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $195.49 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.72 or 0.06719034 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

