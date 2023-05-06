Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

BDC traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $80.92. 389,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $30,822,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 139,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 116,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

