BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

BeiGene Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $11,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.