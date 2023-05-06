Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.66. 1,467,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

