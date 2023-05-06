Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

