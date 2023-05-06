Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $487.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.85) to GBX 461 ($5.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

