Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.64. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 9,408 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRN. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 201,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 300,627 shares of company stock valued at $809,336. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

