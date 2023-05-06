Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.84. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 75,611 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

