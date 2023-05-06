Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $782.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

