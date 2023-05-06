Barclays Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.