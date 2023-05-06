Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,610.23

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,610.23 ($32.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,004.50 ($37.54). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 2,965 ($37.04), with a volume of 102,854 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 4,777 ($59.68) to GBX 5,752 ($71.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,763.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

