Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.26

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 34800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
Bank of China Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.
Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.54%.
About Bank of China
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.
