Bank of America Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $39.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $157,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.