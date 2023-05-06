Bank of America Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EAT opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.