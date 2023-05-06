Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $27.71. 50,087,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,459,880. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

