Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.73

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.73 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.59). Bango shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.62), with a volume of 16,836 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of Bango in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Bango Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,524.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Bango
Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.
Further Reading
