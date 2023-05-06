Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,114,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,640,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,707,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,525,000 after buying an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,114,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $23,765,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,316,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 483,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 223,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

