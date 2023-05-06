BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.44

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.44 and last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 34622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

