Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.26, but opened at $56.96. Ball shares last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 512,427 shares traded.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.