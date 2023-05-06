Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.26, but opened at $56.96. Ball shares last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 512,427 shares traded.
The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ball
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.