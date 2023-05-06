BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,027.50.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.7716 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

