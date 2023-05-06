Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

BDGI stock opened at C$27.23 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$938.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

