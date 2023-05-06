B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on May 23rd

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 98.7% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 30.6 %

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,448 shares of company stock worth $3,787,033. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

