AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.48%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 564,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

