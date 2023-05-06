Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.39 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 575,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.38.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.