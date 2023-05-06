Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

