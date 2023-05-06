Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

AVT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 823,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,329. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

