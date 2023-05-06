Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

AVA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. 499,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

