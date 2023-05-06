Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Avista Stock Performance
AVA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. 499,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
