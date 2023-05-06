Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 499,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

