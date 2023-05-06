Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 499,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.