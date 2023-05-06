Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 499,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

