Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.47 million. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avient by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avient by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

