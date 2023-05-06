Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.21 million. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

