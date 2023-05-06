Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

