Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

AVNT traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

