Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

