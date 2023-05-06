Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $240.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.91.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

