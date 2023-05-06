AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.68. The stock has a market cap of C$379.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.