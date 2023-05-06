AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.11.
AutoCanada Stock Up 0.4 %
AutoCanada stock opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.68. The stock has a market cap of C$379.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada
In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
