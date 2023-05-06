Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 2,961,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,243,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,884 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 891,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 759,574 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 283.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 449,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

