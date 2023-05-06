Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.25. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 63,895 shares.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Augusta Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.53, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

