Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

