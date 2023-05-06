Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

